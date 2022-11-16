Andhra Pradesh

Four killed as minivan rams into truck in Andhra

A total of 13 people from Eluru district were travelling in Tata Magic vehicle to a temple in Anakapalli district.

16 November 2022
Amaravati: Four persons were killed and nine others injured when a minivan they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Wednesday.

According to police, the vehicle lost control near Mallepalli village and rammed into a truck parked by the roadside.

The minivan driver died on the spot while 12 others were injured.

On receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to government hospital at Rajahmundry. Three of the injured succumbed while undergoing treatment. The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as driver Konda (38), Manga (36), Mahesh (28) and Prasad (48).

IANS
