Hyderabad: Gold coins were found during excavation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The coins were found in a pitcher in a field in Eduvadalapalem village of Koyyalagudem mandal.

According to local people, the gold coins were recovered during the excavation for the pipeline. As soon as the information was received, the Tehsildar reached there and inspected the earthen pot in which these coins were kept. Each coin weighs 8 grams.