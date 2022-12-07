Jagan calls BCs ‘backbone classes’ at massive outreach conclave

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that BCs are not backward classes but they are the ‘backbone classes’ of the society.

In a massive outreach to the BCs, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised a massive conclave ‘Jayaho BC Mahasabha’.

In what is claimed to be the first of its kind gathering, over one lakh BC leaders of YSRCP from all 175 Assembly constituencies and public representatives of the party from ministers to village heads participated in the conclave.

Leaders and representatives of 139 BCs participated in the Mahasabha, where the chief minister highlighted his government’s various welfare measures for the BC community.

He revealed that the government has disbursed Rs 1,63,000 crore to the BC community through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Non-DBT methods in the last three years.

Through DBT alone, Rs 86,000 crore was distributed to the people.

“We have taken steps to empower every sector. Of the total expenditure of Rs 3,19,227 crore spent by the government in the last 3 years under DBT & Non-DBT (for all the schemes), Rs 2,50,357 crore or 80 per cent of the total amount has been spent for the SCs/STs/BCs and minorities,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister said TDP went to court to stall the housing scheme and English medium in schools.

“To ensure self-respect in all areas, we brought in three capitals but they went to court against that as well. Ours’ is a social justice party, TDP is social injustice party,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The chief minister recalled that in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu had made 114 promises to BCs but he did not fulfill 10 of them.

Jagan said while Chandrababu Naidu did not send even one BC member to Rajya Sabha between 2014-2018, YSRCP sent four BCs to Rajya Sabha and in the state legislative council out of the 32 MLCs, 18 are from the BC community.

“The Assembly speaker is from the BC community, the Council Chairman is from the SC community and the council deputy chairman is from the minority.

“Our government has empowered BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities even in the cabinet. 11 BC MLAs have been made ministers in this government and if you combine BCs, SC, STs, and minorities, the government has given 70 per cent of the ministries to them,” he said.

Jagan claimed that the YSRCP government fulfilled the promises made in 2019. He announced that the BC Corporation will be constituted. The government has already formed 56 corporations.

“Permanent BC commission has been established as promised. This is the first in the country. In nominated posts, temple boards, and Agri marketing committees, our government has given 50 per cent reservation for BC, SC, ST and minorities. In nominated contract works, we have promised 50 per cent of works to BC, SC, ST, and Minorities. We announced this by bringing an Act in the first assembly session,” he said.

For those not into traditional business, YSRCP promised welfare schemes for them. The government brought Jagananna Thodu and Cheythodu.

He pointed out that under the TDP rule, the government was spending only Rs 35,000 as fee reimbursement and the rest was borne by the parents. But now, the government is paying 100 of the fees.

YSRCP government also paid the fee reimbursement arrears of the previous govt. As of now, the government has spent Rs 9,052 crore on Jagananna Vidya Deevana.

Hostel and Mess charges have been taken care of by Jagananna Vasathi deevena.The government has so far spent Rs 3,349 crore on this scheme.