Mobi track police app helps recover 339 cell phones: SP

Kakinada: The Mobi Track Kakinada Police app created by the Kakinada district police has helped in prompt recovery of as many as 339 cell phones so far.

Disclosing this to media at the district police office here on Monday SP Ravindranath Babu said that the Mobi Track police App service was created recently and as a first installment 90 cell phones either stolen or lost were restored to the mobile owners on February 13 last.

As a second installment, he said, 249 cell phones were being handed over to the owners after due verification.

The suggestions given to IT core team and also to central crime station personnel on designing the APP have started yielding good dividends.

The cell phone owners who followed the police advice and lodged their complaints on their phones theft or misplaced utilizing the App had benefited and got back their cell phones.

The special APP was meant for serving twofold purpose of both the complainants and the investigative officers as well.

Recovering of as many as 339 cell phones within a couple of months speaks volumes about the utility of the APP. If anyone lost their cell phones either by theft or misplacement utilize the ‘Mobi Track Kakinada Police’ app by dialing Whatsapp number ‘94906-17852’ and after saying Hello or leaving short message, register their details in the Link.

It would help the police to act quickly in proper investigation and prompt recovery, the SP added.

He has complimented the IT core team Inspector Srinivasarao, SI D Ramakrishna, Central crime wing sub inspectors Kranthi kumar and Vijay kumar for their team work in recovering the cell phones and restoring to their owners. SP Ravindranath Babu later distributed the 249 cell phones to the owners.

Additional SP administration P Srinivas, DSPs Ambika Prasad, P Muralikrishna Reddy were among those attended.