Naidu’s selfie challenge a publicity stunt, says Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday dubbed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s selfie challenge “a publicity stunt”.

He said that Naidu has no locus standi and morality to pose for selfies, throw political challenges, and paste stickers of his party at households.

Addressing a public meeting at Markapuram in Prakasam district, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Naidu posed selfies before the TIDCO house being constructed by the present government. He asked the TDP President if he was posing for selfies and throwing challenges for exploiting and cheating people through “corrupt” Janma Bhoomi committees and for foisting false cases against minorities during his rule.

“Is it for cheating people on waiver of DWCRA loans, Sunna Vaddi loans and Rythu Bharosa pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of your friendly media and foster son between 2014 and 2019.

“Are you posing for selfies and throwing challenges just because you had diverted the funds that should have gone to the people,” he asked and urged the people to see the difference between the TDP rule and the present government.

Claiming that YSRCP government distributed, through DBT, a whopping Rs 2,07,000 crore in the last 45 months to lakhs of beneficiaries in full transparency, he urged people to question the TDP President on why he was unable to distribute the funds during his rule.

He appealed to the people not to believe “the false propaganda being spread by the TDP friendly media”.

While the TDP had thrown its 600-page election manifesto into the dustbin, the present government considered its party manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran and has been implementing its election promises with commitment for people’s welfare, the Chief Minister claimed.

Stating that the opposition would stage more dramas and spread fake news in future with the support of its “friendly media”, he asked the people not to fall prey to such political gimmickry.

“You are only my strength and I depend on you and God. I call upon you to go by the yardstick of the welfare benefits you have received and become the soldiers of the party and work for its victory in the next elections,” he told the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed YSR EBC Nestham funds directly into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The scheme extends financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to poor women aged between 45 and 60. Eligible beneficiaries should have an annual income of not more than Rs 10,000 per month in rural areas and Rs 12,000 in urban areas. Overall, the Chief Minister credited Rs 658.6 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 4.39 lakh women belonging to Reddys, Kammas, Arya Vaishyas, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Velamas, and other communities.