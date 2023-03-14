Nellore Railway Station Up gradation Works continue in full swing

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has taken up the prestigious project of “Major Upgradation of Railway Stations” to provide world class amenities with elegant features. Nellore station is one amongst the chosen stations for upgradation.

The station is situated in the Grand Trunk route and is one of the important cities in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in mind the steadily increasing footfall of the station, works have been planned so as to meet the future passenger requirements at the station as well.

The work for Nellore Railway Station Upgradation has awarded under EPC model to M/s. SCL Infratech Ltd., Hyderabad and it is targeted for completion by May, 2024. Accordingly, the work is being undertaken in full swing.

To begin with, setting up of site offices, concrete testing lab, storage sheds for stacking of materials has already been completed. To give a modern outlook to the station, an aesthetic design of new station building has also been prepared and has been proof-checked by IIT-Madras.

Further, Construction of temporary sheds for functioning of Railway Court and GRP offices is completed and is handed over to respective departments. In addition, excavation work for construction of permanent court building along with concreting of its foundations & footings have been completed. Now, concreting of columns is in progress.

To meet the future passenger requirements, along with modifications to the existing building, additional extensions are also being constructed on both sides of the station. In this regard, excavation work for concreting of foundations of East-side Station Building has been completed.

Similarly, for extension work on the West-side, the old structures have been dismantled paving the way for new station building. Besides, excavation work has also been completed paving the way for concreting of foundations at the site.

The new station building will have full cover over platforms ensuring protection in all seasons to the passengers. For constructing the same, construction of 8 Nos COP pedestals on platform No.1, 8 Nos COP pedestals on PF No.2-3 and 12 Nos COP pedestals on PF-4 have been completed.

Further fabrication of Cover-Over-Platforms is under progress. Simultaneously, excavation work and concreting of foundations for construction of Ground Level Reservoir with 6 lakh litres capacity has also been completed.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR has stated that the Upgradation works which have commenced at Nellore station are being taken up in a planned and phased manner so that there is no hindrance to the travelling public.

He also stated that the upgradation work will give an aesthetic look to the station with modern amenities for providing seamless experience to the rail users.