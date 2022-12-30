Andhra Pradesh

North East monsoon goes weak in South Coastal AP & Rayalaseema : Met

In a daily weather report, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 December 2022 - 16:51
Amaravati/Hyderabad: Northeast monsoon has been weak in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, Meteorological Centre said today.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and dry weather prevailed in Telangana, Rayalaseema & Yanam of Puducherry during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and 14.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in Andhra Pradesh and Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the report added.

