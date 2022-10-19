Rahul continues Bharat Jodo Yatra in AP on day two

Kurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the second day in this district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Wayanad MP commenced his walk to Banavasi village this morning after he slept in a special bus on Tuesday night near a camp set up at Chagi village of Adoni Mandal.

Special police forces were deployed at the night halt camp by Gandhi.

After passing through several villages, Rahul will reach Arts college in Adoni town where he would address the media in the afternoon.

The yatra which will last till October 21 covering a distance of 119 kms in the state.

After four days of yatra. which commenced yesterday in the state, Rahul’s padayatra will again enter Karnataka.

APCC made elaborate arrangements for the Bharat Jodo yatra.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has constituted 14 committees for the successful conduct of the ‘ Rahul’s yatra’ which will cover nearly 350 kilometres between October 23 and November 7 in the state.