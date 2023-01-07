TDP seeks police protection for leaders’ return to Macherla

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has sought police protection for its leaders to return to Macherla town of Palnadu district.

The main opposition party has urged the police to ensure proper protection to TDP in-charge for Macherla, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and other functionaries so that they can return to their hometown.

The town remained tense since last month following a clash between workers of TDP and ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Police had filed a case against Brahmananda Reddy and 23 other TDP leaders in connection with the incidents of violence.

Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 3 granted anticipatory bail to 22 TDP functionaries including Brahmananda Reddy.

Tension has prevailed in the town amid fears of fresh clashes between the workers of the rival parties. Prohibitory orders banning meetings and rallies remained in force in the town.

TDP district president G.V. Anjayeulu has written to district superintendent of police to provide protection to Brahmananda Reddy and others

The town witnessed clashes between supporters of the two parties on December 17. Several persons were injured when the two groups attacked each other with stones and sticks.

House of a TDP leader and a few vehicles were set on fire. Leaders of both the parties had blamed each other for the violence.

Following the incident, police had booked Brahmanand Reddy and others.