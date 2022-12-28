Telugu couple, another Indian drown in ice lake in US

GUNTUR: A couple hailing from Guntur and another Indian drowned in an ice lake at Phoenix on Tuesday. The deceased identified as husband Narayana and wife Lalitha were natives of Palaparru village in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district. The couple was living in Arizona for the past 14 years. Another deceased is identified as Gokul Mediseti, 47 who is also an Indian.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the couple went on a tour to Phoenix along with their two daughters. two men and a woman were walking on the frozen Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona, they slipped into it and drowned. All the three bodies have been recovered.

Bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc in the US.