Andhra Pradesh

Vande Bharat Train which PM is scheduled to flag off vandalised

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 12 January 2023 - 19:25
0 202 Less than a minute
Vande Bharat Train which PM is scheduled to flag off vandalised
Vande Bharat Train which PM is scheduled to flag off vandalised

Visakhapatnam: Some unknown persons vandalised a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam. They threw stones at a glass window of the high-speed Vande Bharat express train which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

According to the Railway Protection Force, some people playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem threw stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

One glass of a window was fully shattered while another suffered a crack.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 12 January 2023 - 19:25
0 202 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button