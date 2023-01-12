Vande Bharat Train which PM is scheduled to flag off vandalised

Visakhapatnam: Some unknown persons vandalised a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam. They threw stones at a glass window of the high-speed Vande Bharat express train which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

According to the Railway Protection Force, some people playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem threw stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

Andhra Pradesh | Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam which will be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 19. Incident occurred during maintenance.



Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe underway: DRM pic.twitter.com/JQLrHbwyJ4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

One glass of a window was fully shattered while another suffered a crack.