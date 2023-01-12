Andhra Pradesh
Vande Bharat Train which PM is scheduled to flag off vandalised
Visakhapatnam: Some unknown persons vandalised a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam. They threw stones at a glass window of the high-speed Vande Bharat express train which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.
According to the Railway Protection Force, some people playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem threw stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.
One glass of a window was fully shattered while another suffered a crack.