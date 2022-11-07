Village has no road; Woman gives birth in a doli while being taken to hospital

Vanakabadi: A tribal woman gave birth to a baby girl in a doli while being taken to a hospital. The incident occurred at Vanakabadi village of Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Saturday.

The woman is a native of Vataka Kosu village under Naya Panchayat of Komarada mandal.

M Sarojini went into labour on Saturday morning. Her husband, Laxmana Rao, dialed the 108 ambulance. But the ambulance stopped near Vanakabadi village as there was no road to her village, which is on a hill.

In order to reach the ambulance, the woman’s family members decided to take her in a doli from the village to Vanakabadi village, which is around 5 km.

However, labour pains intensified before they could reach Vanakabadi. The medical staff waiting at Vanakabadi reached the spot and assisted her in delivery.