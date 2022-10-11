Wheel of a moving bus with 40 passengers on board comes off

Hyderabad: In a freak incident, a wheel of a moving RTC bus came off while the passengers of the bus had a close shave.

The incident took place in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh state. 40 passengers, who were in the bus at the time of this incident, had a narrow escape.

According to local sources, the rear wheel of the bus of Narsapur depot which was heading towards Eluru suddenly detached while the bus was in motion at National Highway. Showing his presence of mind, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle. The bus came to a screeching halt. Fortunately no one was hurt.

The panic-stricken passengers were ferried to their destination through another vehicle.