Wheel of the moving bus falls off

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk
Last Updated: 9 November 2022 - 17:52
Hyderabad: A major accident was averted in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh state.

The RTC bus was going from Palasapuram to Ichchapuram. The axle of the wheel broke due to which the rear tyre of the bus went off. There were 50 passengers in the bus at that time. A major accident was avoided by the driver’s presence of mind and the passengers breathed a sigh of relief.

Later, the passengers were ferried to their destinations through other buses.

