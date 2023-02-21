Hyderabad

1 month to go for Ramadan, Sha’ban moon sighted

Hyderabad: The moon of Sha’ban has been sighted. The 1st of Sha’ban will be on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Shab-e-Barat will be on March 7. The monthly meeting of the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) was held today under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan.

President Majlis Ulema Deccan has announced that February 22, 2023, Wednesday will be the 1st of Shaban al-Mu’zzam.

