10 ft Python in Hyderabad graveyard creates panic, video goes viral



Hyderabad: A ten-feet long python was seen in the graveyard of GM Chawni, Jamal Bi Takiya.



The video of the python went viral on various social media platforms. Locals said that they have never seen such a python in this graveyard before.

They recalled that a similar small python was seen four years ago. It was caught and released elsewhere.

They said that usually 6-feet and 8-feet snakes are seen in the graveyard, but this is the first time such a big python has been seen. This python poses risk for humans.