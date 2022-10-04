Hyderabad

10 ft Python in Hyderabad graveyard creates panic, video goes viral

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 October 2022 - 18:02
0 274 Less than a minute


Hyderabad: A ten-feet long python was seen in the graveyard of GM Chawni, Jamal Bi Takiya.

The video of the python went viral on various social media platforms. Locals said that they have never seen such a python in this graveyard before.
They recalled that a similar small python was seen four years ago. It was caught and released elsewhere.
They said that usually 6-feet and 8-feet snakes are seen in the graveyard, but this is the first time such a big python has been seen. This python poses risk  for humans.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 October 2022 - 18:02
0 274 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button