11.5 pc of Hyderabad City Police personnel are women: CV Anand

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday said that 11.5 per cent of the 18,432 personnel are women.

He emphasized the importance of women coming forward bravely to take on challenging roles despite the difficulties and multiple roles they have to perform in society as a mother, wife, and officer, and break the stereotypes.

Anand said after performing Bhoomi Pooja and laid the foundation stone for a new building of the proposed creche for the children of women police officers of the City police at CAR-Hqrs.

The facility will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore funded by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

On the occasion, Anand expressed his happiness that women officers are now getting better facilities in the workplace. He encouraged women to take their space and contribute to growth while referring to the economic perspective and women’s contribution to GDP.

The Police Commissioner also urged male officers to change their traditional mindset, consider the intricate aspects, and contribute towards enhancing gender parity in policing.

“We are committed to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture for all our women officers. This project will provide a much-needed facility for our women officers who are also mothers, allowing them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively,” he added.

MEIL Director Pamireddy Rama Reddy expressed her privilege in contributing to society by helping the Hyderabad Police and making their lives easier to help the citizens.

MEIL Director Dr. Ravi Reddy also addressed the occasion and said that, in the span of all these years of MEIL Foundation activities, this project is closest to his heart as it is one of its kinds, and he wishes it to grow and multiply exponentially.