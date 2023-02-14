13 new police stations to be opened in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana Government will open 13 new police stations under Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

New police stations will be opened at Malkapur, Mansaheb Tank, Filmnagar, Rahmat Nagar, Borabanda, Domalaguda, Lake Police Station, Khairiatabad, Warsi Gowda, Tadban, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Toli Chowki, Guddimalkapur.

One women police station each will also be opened in 6 zones.

The new traffic police stations will be set up at Marredpally, Bowenpally, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Narayanguda, Chilkalguda, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Tolichowki, and Langar House. Inspectors and staff will be posted in the new police stations.