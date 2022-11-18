14-month-old Raheem kidnapped from under PVNR Expressway Hyderabad found in Viqarabad

Hyderabad: The 14-month-old baby who was kidnapped from Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad was found in Viqarabad. In this connection, two women were arrested by Asifnagar police on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Srivati Dastamma (30) of Peddemul mandal in Ranga Reddy district and Modem Lakshmi (40) of Mominpet mandal in Viqarabad district.

On November 6 night, 14 month-old son Mohammed Raheem was kidnapped when her mother Shabana Begum (26) was asleep under the PVNR Expressway pillar no 13 and 14.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, three special teams were set up to trace the kidnappers and rescue the child. With the help of CCTV camera footage the kidnappers were tracked down to Viqarabad railway station and the child was rescued.

Telangana Today quoted DCP (west) Joel Davis as saying, “Dastamma and Lakshmi are beggars and were on lookout for the infants on roads, government hospitals and bus stations. On noticing Raheem asleep on the pavement, they kidnapped him. Their intention was to move along with the infant to get public sympathy and collect alms.”