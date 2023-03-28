16-month-old Razzaq crushed to death by an auto in Hyderabad

A 16-month-old child died after falling under a garbage-collecting auto in Malkajgiri area of ​​the city. A garbage picker auto of GHMC came to Moula Ali Division today to collect the garbage.

Meanwhile, a 16-month-old child suddenly left the house and came to the road. At the same time, the driver of the garbage auto suddenly reversed the vehicle without seeing the child, as a result of which the boy fell under the tyres and died on the spot.

The CCTV footage of the accident quickly went viral on various social media platforms. The dead child has been identified as Muhammad Razzaq, aged 16 months.