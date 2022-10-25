28 receive burn, eye injuries in Hyderabad during Diwali celebrations

Hyderabad: 28 persons received burn and eye injuries while bursting fire crackers on Sunday in Hyderabad during Diwali celebrations.

A total of 18 individuals received treatment for burn injuries at Osmania General Hospital (OGH). While the rest of the individuals were provided treatment for minor burn injuries, one patient received 95 percent burn injuries and his condition is said to be critical. Telangana Today reported.

Meanwhile, 10 patients with burn injuries to their eyes were brought at government-run Sarojini Devi (SD) Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam. Four of them were admitted to the hospital while the rest received treatment in the hospital’s outpatient department. A child who received serious injury to his eye is scheduled to undergo surgery.