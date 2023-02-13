Hyderabad

3 buses caught fire in Hyderabad

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 13:08
Hyderabad: Three buses caught fire in a parking lot in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. 

Buses parked near the IDL lake suddenly caught fire late at night. There is a parking lot for heavy vehicles at this place.

As soon as the fire broke out, the other vehicles were removed from there, thus major fire accident was averted which could have burnt many more vehicles. 

Two fire engines were called to extinguish the fire. 

Police are investigating whether the fire started accidentally or is there any human hand in the accident.

