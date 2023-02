30-year-old Ayaz murdered in old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A youth was murdered in the old city of Hyderabad tonight.

30-year-old Ayaz was killed by unknown persons near Mustafa Mosque in Falaknuma area.

According to the sources, the deceased is said to be the accused in the murder case. The murder is considered as the case of vengeance.

Police are investigating the case. More details are awaited.