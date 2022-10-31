Hyderabad

4 relatives Adilabad’s Bawarchi hotel owner die in a horrific road accident

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 23:17
0 186 Less than a minute
7 killed in two road accidents in Telangana
7 killed in two road accidents in Telangana


Hyderabad: A speeding container rammed an Ertiga car from behind near Sitagondi in Gadi Hatnoor mandal of Telangana’s Adilabad district. 

Four people in the car died on the spot, while a girl is seriously injured. The car was badly crushed in the accident. 

The police said that the accident took place on the way from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

Related Articles

The deceased have been identified as Rafatullah Hashmi, engineer Bakal Gowda, Dr. Sabiha Hashmi, daughter of Rafatullah Hashmi, Wajahat Hashmi, son of Afroz Hashmi, SK Shamshu driver, KR Colony.
The deceased reportedly belong to the family of Afroz Hashmi, the owner of the famous Bawarchi Hotel in Adilabad.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 23:17
0 186 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button