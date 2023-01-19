8th Nizam buried at Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid with state honours

Hyderabad: Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, was buried at the historic Mecca Masjid here on Wednesday with state honours.

Members of royal family, relatives, friends and commoners bid adieu to Mukarram Jah, who passed away in Turkey on January 14.

He was laid to rest at Asaf Jahi family tombs in the premises of Mecca Masjid. He was buried next to the grave of his father Azam Jah as per his will.

Mukarram Jah’s brother Prince Mufakkham Jah, son Prince Azmath Jah and other family members attended the ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ and burial. The Telangana government was represented by Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

Police personnel standing outside the mosque near Charminar presented a last salute by firing in the air. Elaborate security arrangements were made.

Shops and business establishments around Charminar were shut down as a mark of respect during the burial.

Earlier, the mortal remains were brought to the mosque from Chowmahalla Palace, where it was kept since arrival from Turkey on Tuesday.

People were allowed in the palace from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pay their last respects. Personalities from various walks of life, commoners and even tourists paid their last respects.

Mukarram Jah, grandson of last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, passed away in Istanbul on January 14. He was 89.

Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, on October 6, 1933 in France, Mukarram Jah was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967.