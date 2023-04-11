Aaditya Thackeray visits T-Hub, meets KTR

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday visited T-Hub in Hyderabad and met Telangana’s Information Technology and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, he went around the T-Hub premises in Hitec City and was impressed with the facility set up by the Telangana government as innovation hub and ecosystem enabler.

The Shiv Sena leader later tweeted that it is always fantastic and encouraging to meet KTR and connect over “our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India’s growth”.

He wrote that he visited T-Hub and witnessed the amazing work that’s happened there for start ups, innovators, and ideators.

“Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year Look forward to more conversations in future,” tweeted KTR.

The two leaders had met in May last year in Davos on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Thackeray was then Maharashtra’s Tourism and Environment Minister.