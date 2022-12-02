AIMPLB launches Masnoon Nikah campaign across the state

Hyderabad: In a bid to put an end to extravagant marriages, the Social Reform wing of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to refrain from participating in marriages in which activities not compliant to the Shari’ah are carried out.

“Masnoon Nikah Tehreek” was launched today under the leadership of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. It was decided in the meeting to stay away from such marriages in which activities not compliant to the Shari’ah are carried out. Qazis were also urged to stay away from such marriage ceremonies. It was recommended to counsel them.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that marriages are becoming difficult in the Muslim society. Dowry, extravagance and violence against women are becoming common. Awareness will be created in the public about Masnoon Nikah. While starting the Islamic course, Muslims will be made aware of the importance of relations and the rights of spouses.

He said that we should stabilize our economy in the present era. We should not waste our earnings on extravagant marriages. We should make our society debt free. Ideal marriages should be performed which can become a source of gaining Allah’s pleasures.

In this regard, an awareness campaign will be launched in the twin states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Maulana Rahmani appealed to the people to adopt simplicity in marriages. Maulana Shah Jamalur Rahman Miftahi, Maulana Hamid Muhammad Khan, Maulana Ghiasuddin Rashadi, Maulana Umar Abedin and others were present in the meeting.