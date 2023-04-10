Air India cancels several flights from Shamsabad airport

Air India has canceled many flights at Shamshabad airport in the city. Due to this, the passengers who came to the airport without knowing the matter have expressed anger.

Due to technical reasons, Air India has announced the cancellation of flights as many as 9 flights to and from Hyderabad. But as this information was not provided to the passengers, 40 passengers arrived at the airport on Monday morning. The concerned officials were suspended.

It has been announced that flights from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam and Mysore and flights to the city from Chennai, Tirupati, Bangalore and Mysore have been cancelled. Passengers expressed anger at the staff saying that they had wasted their time by not informing them in advance. Air India is said to have refunded the ticket fare of the passengers.to have refunded the ticket fare of the passengers.

Many passengers have expressed their disappointment saying that when he reached the airport as scheduled in the morning, they were surprised to find that their flights had been cancelled.

The number of affected passengers is about 40 who expressed their anger over the negligence of the airline authorities and said that their time was wasted.