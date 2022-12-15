Hyderabad

Airtel launches 5G services in Hyderabad

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 22:30
0 186 Less than a minute
Airtel launches 5G services in Hyderabad
Airtel launches 5G services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in Hyderabad on Thursday. It has launched the services in multiple locations including metro rail, railway stations and bus terminal.

The company started rolling out its 5G Plus network at key locations and transport hubs including Hyderabad Metro Rail, at Secunderabad and Kachiguda railway stations, and at the Imlibun bus depot.

Hyderabad will now be able to access the 5G Plus network at other locations across the city including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Bowenpally, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kukatpally, and Miyapur.

Airtel will make the service available in more areas across the city in due course of time.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 22:30
0 186 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button