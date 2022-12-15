Airtel launches 5G services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in Hyderabad on Thursday. It has launched the services in multiple locations including metro rail, railway stations and bus terminal.

The company started rolling out its 5G Plus network at key locations and transport hubs including Hyderabad Metro Rail, at Secunderabad and Kachiguda railway stations, and at the Imlibun bus depot.

Hyderabad will now be able to access the 5G Plus network at other locations across the city including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Gachibowli, Bowenpally, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kukatpally, and Miyapur.

Airtel will make the service available in more areas across the city in due course of time.