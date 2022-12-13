AK Khan assures career support to children of Urdu journalists

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad police commissioner AK Khan, an advisor to the Telangana government on minority welfare, assured support to the children of journalists associated with Urdu print, electronic and digital media in the state, at various levels in career development, besides guidance in competitive exams and other courses.

Mr Khan gave this assurance to a delegation of Telangana State Urdu Working Journalists Federation. A delegation of the Federation led by Federation President MA Majid met AK Khan and presented a memorandum in this regard.

The delegation included General Secretary of the Federation Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin and other officials Muhammad Riyaz Ahmed and Laeeq Ahmed. In this meeting, the issues of journalists associated to Urdu media were discussed.

Agenda to create social awareness in the community through journalism, apart from providing educational privileges to the children of Urdu journalists, guiding them in competitive and career-development examinations, were proposed.