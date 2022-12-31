All set for Hyderabad Numaish 2023; Entry ticket hiked

HYDERABAD: The All India Industrial Exhibition popularly known as the Numaish will begin from tomorrow at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

This was announced by the AIIE Society Vice President Ashwin Margam. The Exhibition society received no objection letters from the fire department and other permissions from R&B, GHMC, and various other government departments.

Considering the current COVID conditions, due precautions have been taken. Around 2400 stalls have been set up this year. Other facilities include, free parking for visitors, medical camp and Covid safety arrangements, and wheelchair facilities for senior citizens. An amusement park has been set up for both children and adults.

The entry fee has been hiked to Rs.40 this year while entry for children below five is free.