Amitabh Bachchan injured in Hyderabad

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan sustained an injury during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. He disclosed in his blog that he suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence, which led to the cancellation of the shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan received medical attention and a CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad before returning home to Mumbai. He is currently taking rest and medication for pain, and doctors have advised him to avoid movement. It will take several weeks to recover. As a result, all work on the film has been suspended and postponed.

Project K is a fantasy drama produced by C Ashwini Dutt, featuring Prabhas in a new role and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood legend, has a significant role in the film. According to Ashwini Dutt, the film revolves around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu and is set in a futuristic world. It is expected to release in 2024. Due to his injury, Amitabh Bachchan will be unable to meet his well-wishers at Jalsa Gate for the time being, as he is resting at home.