Assembly speaker breaks into tears on hearing the news of childhood friend Salam bin Ali’s death

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy could not hold back tears after hearing the news of the death of his childhood friend Salam bin Ali, former chairman of Nizamabad District Waqf Board and native of Banswada Rural Mandal. He immediately reached Banswada by helicopter and attended the funeral. He even shouldered the body of his friend.

Although discussions were going on in the budget session in the assembly, as soon as the death was reported, Speaker Assembly Pocharam left Hyderabad for Banswada by special helicopter to attend the funeral of his friend. Pocharam cried seeing the dead body of his childhood friend.

He shouldered his friend’s body and accompanied the funeral to Banswada Eidgah and remained there till the burial. He expressed deep grief over the death of his childhood friend. He said that I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of my friend’s death. The Speaker of the Assembly said that he prayed for the repose of his friend’s soul and expressed his condolences to the family members.