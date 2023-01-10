Hyderabad

B Shafiullah IFS given additional charge of Telangana Minority Welfare Institutions

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 20:36
0 195 Less than a minute
B Shafiullah IFS given additional charge of Telangana Minority Welfare Institutions
B Shafiullah IFS given additional charge of Telangana Minority Welfare Institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana government has repatriated CEO of State Waqf Board and Director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim IPS to the Home Department and replaced him with Secretary Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutional Society (TMREIS) B. Shafiullah.

B Shafiullah has been given the additional responsibility of Director Minority Welfare, CEO Waqf Board and Director Urdu Academy besides Director Minority Study Circle.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 20:36
0 195 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button