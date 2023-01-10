B Shafiullah IFS given additional charge of Telangana Minority Welfare Institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana government has repatriated CEO of State Waqf Board and Director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim IPS to the Home Department and replaced him with Secretary Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutional Society (TMREIS) B. Shafiullah.

B Shafiullah has been given the additional responsibility of Director Minority Welfare, CEO Waqf Board and Director Urdu Academy besides Director Minority Study Circle.