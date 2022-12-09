Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana CM KCR over BRS party

Hyderabad: State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today made critical remarks against CM KCR over the transformation TRS party into the BRS party. He said that the formation of the BRS had helped the Telangana state from getting rid of KCR.

He called KCR as an invalid tender in the state after the removal of the word Telangana from the TRS party and replacing it with Bharat and wondered if the invalid tender like KCR would become a valid tender in national politics .

Speaking to media persons, in Metpally town of Jagityal district, he asked the CM as to what he did for the development of the Telangana state so far?

He also asked the CM as to what happened to his promises made at the time of the separate Telangana state?

He demanded the CM to reveal the total number of houses sanctioned by the central government under Pradhanmantri Avas Yojana He mocked that the cheques given by KCR to the farmer families of Punjab bounced.

Further, Sanjay said that he would expose the CM in the days to come and alleged that the CM had held a fake deeksha in the year 2009 demanding the central government to form the separate Telangana state. He said that the CM was now making plans to cheat the country after cheating the people of Telangana.

He promised people that their party would provide free education and free healthcare services after coming into power. He also promised to build double bedroom houses for the homeless families of the state after coming into power.