BBC documentary screened at Hyderabad University

Hyderabad: A group of students at University of Hyderabad organised screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots, prompting the university authorities to begin a probe.

Visuals of some students watching the documentary in an open area on the campus went viral on social media after the same were posted by a group called Fraternity Movement.

The organisers had put up a projector to screen the first part of the documentary series.

The BBC series was screened three days ago allegedly without permission from university authorities. BBC documentary “India : The Modi Question” which was removed from youtube screened in HCU by Fraternity Movement- HCU unit,” reads a tweet from the Twitter handle of Fraternity Movement on January 21.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) lodged a complaint with the university authorities about the screening of the controversial documentary of the British broadcaster. The university officials initiated a probe and were waiting for a report from the security department.

Police said they have received information about screening of the documentary on the university campus but no written complaint was filed.

The screening was reportedly organised at Resistance Area on the campus where massive protests were held in 2016 after a Dalit student Rohith Vemula had committed suicide due to alleged harassment by university authorities

Last week, the Centre condemned the BBC documentary series describing it as propaganda to push a discredited narrative.