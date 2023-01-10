Bird lovers urged not to use Chinese manja in city

Hyderabad: Volunteers from Sahayog Organisation and Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh will be on move on two-wheelers in and around Hyderabad city and attend to the injured birds till January 17 mornings.

The Sahayog Organisation was founded to work for animal rights and welfare of animals. It said all animals were being victims of abuse, beating, ill-treatment, captivity, over loading and all types of cruelty.

In every January in Hyderabad City, thousands of birds are killed to the thrill of kite-fliers during Sankranti festival.

Injuries to birds are caused by Chinese manja, glass coated threads that cut though flesh and bones of the birds. Birds brought to the camp have deep cuts, injuries and even glass pieces embedded in their bodies.

With more kite fliers competing for space with birds, the number of hits has risen over the years. Many birds as well as humans have been seriously injured by manja.

Therefore, we, volunteers from Sahayog Organisation and Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh urge the citizens to follow certain Do’s and Don’ts during the kite flying festival.

They are: Do not fly kites from Chinese manja, glass coated manja. The compassionate solution is not to fly kites at all or shift to the simple thread without any glass and iron coatings. Always disposes the left over pieces of manja in a more careful manner so that the birds are not entangled in the manja.

Fly kites on open grounds. Never turn a blind eye on an injured bird please call us for help or report birds found hanging from trees to our Helpline no. 9394005600. Bring injured birds to the nearest Veterinary doctor or to the nearest pigeon treatment centre. Use uncoated string (instead of manja) to fly kites during Makar Sankranthi. Chinese manja is banned in the State, if you come across anybody, who is selling the Chinese manja, inform us on our helpline, so that suitable action should be initiated against them.