Birth anniversary of Mir Osman Ali Khan observed

Mir Osman Ali Khan’s 137th birth anniversary was observed on Thursday. The relatives of Nizam seventh, historians and people from different walks of life including Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, historian Anuradha Reddy and others, visited Masjid-e-Judi at King Kothi, and offered floral tributes.


Najaf Ali Khan said that Mir Osman Ali Khan was a secular ruler and his services are still remembered by the people of erstwhile Hyderabad State.

Saying that the State government recognised the umpteen contributions and services of Mir Osman Ali Khan, he  urged the government to celebrate the birth anniversary of the last Nizam by declaring a holiday.

