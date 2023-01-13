BJP corporator Karunakar dies of brain stroke in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: BJP corporator D Karunakar died of brain stroke in Hyderabad. He was the Corporator of Guddi Malkapur Division of Hyderabad. Last night he suffered a brain stroke and his family shifted him to the City Neuro Hospital in Banjara Hills. Doctors said Karunakar died soon after being admitted to the hospital.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and GHMC Mayor G Vijay Lakshmi also reached the hospital.

D Karunakar was elected as corporator from Gudi Malkapur division for the third time.