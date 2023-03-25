Boy recites entire Quran in one sitting

The memorization of the Holy Quran is a miracle of our beloved Prophet ﷺ. The responsibility of protecting the Holy Quran has been taken by Allah Almighty himself. For the protection of the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty chooses special servants, fortunate children.

A student of the ancient central religious seminary of Medak district, Darul Uloom Halimiya Nizampet, which is under the patronage of Hazrat Maulana Shah Munir Ahmad Sahib Mumbai, Muhammad Dilshad bin Mehboob Sahib, recited the entire holy Qur’an in one sitting. He had the privilege to recite the holy Qur’an in the presence of the teachers of Madrasah Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Aziz Saheb, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Hafiz Muhammad Athar, Hafiz Ammar Halimi. The boy recited the Qur’an from 8 am to 8 pm. On this occasion, a prayer meeting was organized. Ahmed Sahib Mumbai gave valuable advice.