Hyderabad

Breaking: Major fire breaks out in Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad

The public at Swapana Lok Complex first saw smoke arising from the seventh and eighth floors. Later, the fire engulfed two floors of the building.

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 16 March 2023 - 22:53
0 183 1 minute read
Breaking: Major fire breaks out in Swapalok Complex in Secunderabad
Breaking: Major fire breaks out in Swapalok Complex in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the famous Swapna Lok Complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening. More than 10 fire engines have started extinguishing the fire and as of writing the fire has not been fully extinguished.

As soon as the information was received, fire fighters of Telangana Fire Services swung into action and evacuated the building. The public at Swapana Lok Complex first saw smoke arising from the seventh and eighth floors. Later, the fire engulfed two floors of the building.

District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy said that more than a dozen fire tenders are still engaged in extinguishing the fire and efforts are on to control the fire, we are assessing the situation.

Related Articles

Firefighters used tall cranes to rescue people inside the building.

After this incident took place in the busiest commercial area of Secunderabad, the traffic system came to a standstill there. The traffic police diverted the vehicles in the area to ease their movement.

Additional DCP of South Zone said that the fire broke out at 7:30 pm due to a short circuit. Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Firefighters have successfully rescued 8 people trapped in the complex and efforts are on to evacuate those who were screaming for help from the top of the complex.

The police are also assisting the fire fighters to control the situation.

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 16 March 2023 - 22:53
0 183 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button