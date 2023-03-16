Breaking: Major fire breaks out in Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the famous Swapna Lok Complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening. More than 10 fire engines have started extinguishing the fire and as of writing the fire has not been fully extinguished.

As soon as the information was received, fire fighters of Telangana Fire Services swung into action and evacuated the building. The public at Swapana Lok Complex first saw smoke arising from the seventh and eighth floors. Later, the fire engulfed two floors of the building.

In a massive fire at Swapnalok Complex, Secunderabad at least five people are feared to be trapped in the burning building. Firefighting is underway. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/GScvkRtixA — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 16, 2023

District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy said that more than a dozen fire tenders are still engaged in extinguishing the fire and efforts are on to control the fire, we are assessing the situation.

Firefighters used tall cranes to rescue people inside the building.

After this incident took place in the busiest commercial area of Secunderabad, the traffic system came to a standstill there. The traffic police diverted the vehicles in the area to ease their movement.

Additional DCP of South Zone said that the fire broke out at 7:30 pm due to a short circuit. Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Firefighters have successfully rescued 8 people trapped in the complex and efforts are on to evacuate those who were screaming for help from the top of the complex.

The police are also assisting the fire fighters to control the situation.