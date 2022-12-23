Breaking: Many vehicles fall into drain, several injured as road sinks in Goshamahal, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many vehicles fell into the Nala of Chaknavadi in Goshamahal and several injured when a portion of the road caved in all of a sudden today.

People had gathered at the market to purchase vegetables on the Nala slab when the slab at Chaknawadi in Goshamahal, Hyderabad sank causing injuries to the people and damage to the vehicles and carts.

A road adjacent to a naala caved in at Chaknavadi in Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, #Hyderabad every Friday locals have a Friday street market at that place. pic.twitter.com/fqlUHjDEKl — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) December 23, 2022

The vehicles that damaged include some cars, autos, and bikes.

#Hyderabad– A part of a road caved in at old city’s #Goshamahal area. A vegetable market was also set up on the road which caved in. Authorities yet to ascertain the reason which led to this. No major injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/qci7lumwPA — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) December 23, 2022

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are trying to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

Injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.