Hyderabad
Breaking: Many vehicles fall into drain, several injured as road sinks in Goshamahal, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Many vehicles fell into the Nala of Chaknavadi in Goshamahal and several injured when a portion of the road caved in all of a sudden today.
People had gathered at the market to purchase vegetables on the Nala slab when the slab at Chaknawadi in Goshamahal, Hyderabad sank causing injuries to the people and damage to the vehicles and carts.
The vehicles that damaged include some cars, autos, and bikes.
Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are trying to ascertain the cause behind the incident.
Injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.