BRS announces support to AIMIM for one MLC seat

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision to back the candidate of the friendly party.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 21 February 2023 - 14:40
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday decided to support All India Majlis-e-Iittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Telangana Legislative Council election from Hyderabad local body constituency.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision to back the candidate of the friendly party.

“Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections,” said a statement from Chief Minister’s office.

After consulting the party senior leaders, Chief Minister KCR took the decision to allot the MLC seat to the friendly ally, AIMIM and extend full support to the MIM candidate in the biennial elections to Hyderabad Local body constituency, it said.

The election for the MLC seat is scheduled to be held next month.

The election is necessitated with the retirement of AIMIM’s sitting MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafari. The party has not yet announced its candidate.

