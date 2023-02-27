BRS condemns Sisodia’s arrest, calls it undemocratic

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao termed Sisodia’s arrest as undemocratic and alleged that the BJP’s treatment of opposition is vicious.

The BRS leader wanted to know how many ED, IT and CBI raids were conducted on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in last 8 years? “Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP Wale Raja Satya Harischandra Ke Cousins/Rishtedaar Hain?,” he asked.

“The country is watching how PM’s cronies are protected despite serious allegations & how Opposition leaders are hounded,” he tweeted.

“Modi’s Operandi is clear Target opposition parties by all means at his disposal; Either split the parties Or poach their MLAs & dislodge elected Governments If nothing works, use their only allies; CBI, ED & IT to harass and launch a smear campaign Back it with Paid Troll Army,” added KTR.

In a statement, he alleged that BJP was resorting to politics of deceit by letting loose government agencies on the opposition

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said that Sisodia’s arrest is part of a conspiracy to use central government agencies to weaken the parties in the states and in regions where the BJP cannot come to power.

He said the political conspiracies of the BJP against the opposition posed serious threat to democracy in the country.

Terming Sisodia’s arrest as the height of the BJP’s vendetta politics, he said that Sisodia was arrested after BJP suffered defeat in the Delhi mayoral election.

“BJP does cowardly politics, unable to face the leaders of the strong parties questioning the inefficient policies and corruption,” he said.

KTR stated that the nation is watching the unethical and evil politics of the BJP.

“People will definitely reject BJP’s conspiracy politics. BJP leaders will face the same fate in future,” he said.

“BJP is an undemocratic party that has already pulled down 9 state governments in the country. BJP makes conspiracies to damage the parties that do not succumb to its temptations,” he said.

KTR said that in Telangana, the BJP’s conspiracy to buy MLAs was foiled. People have seen on camera the efforts by the BJP to buy MLAs. The time for BJP’s undemocratic nefarious conspiracies is near, he added.