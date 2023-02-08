BRS leader, real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS leader and real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui was brutally murdered in Hyderabad.

According to the police, there was a dispute between Fayyazuddin and Siddiqui over money transactions.

On Tuesday night Fayyazuddin summoned Siddiqui to Boinpally area of ​​the city and in a planned manner, the former along with his accomplices attacked Siddiqui with deadly weapons leaving Siddiqui dead.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began investigations.