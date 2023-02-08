Hyderabad

BRS leader, real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui murdered in Hyderabad

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 18:14
Murder

Hyderabad: BRS leader and real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui was brutally murdered in Hyderabad. 

According to the police, there was a dispute between Fayyazuddin and Siddiqui over money transactions. 

On Tuesday night Fayyazuddin summoned Siddiqui to Boinpally area of ​​the city and in a planned manner, the former along with his accomplices attacked Siddiqui with deadly weapons leaving Siddiqui dead. 

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began investigations.

