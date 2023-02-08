Hyderabad
BRS leader, real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui murdered in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: BRS leader and real estate businessman Musa Siddiqui was brutally murdered in Hyderabad.
According to the police, there was a dispute between Fayyazuddin and Siddiqui over money transactions.
On Tuesday night Fayyazuddin summoned Siddiqui to Boinpally area of the city and in a planned manner, the former along with his accomplices attacked Siddiqui with deadly weapons leaving Siddiqui dead.
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began investigations.