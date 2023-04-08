BRS & Singareni employees hold Maha dharnas over SCCL privatization by Centre

Hyderabad: Leaders and activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with Singareni employees on Saturday held Maha Dharnas in Telangana in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to privatize the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).



The Maha Dharnas were held at Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Godavarikhani, Ramagundam, Mandamarri, Naspur and Illandu.



In view of the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad today, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao called for Maha Dharnas to protest against the privatization of SCCL.



He stated that the Central government had issued a notification to auction the mines in Sathupalli Block 3, Shravan Palli, Penagadapa, and demanded that the auctioning process, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 29 to May 30, be rolled back.



KTR also demanded that SCCL allocate the mines without auctioning.



During the dharnas, the activists raised slogans “Modi Hatao.. Singareni Bachao”. SCCL employees under the auspices of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBKGS), which is the Coal Mine Workers Union, held a dharna while wearing black badges.



Workers staged a maha dharna under the leadership of TBGKS leader Kengarla Mallaiah in Godavarikhani.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and MLA Balaka Suman participated In the Maha dharna held at Mancherial.