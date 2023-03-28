Hyderabad

Burqa clad woman dies in a horrific road accident at old city of Hyderabad; video goes viral

A burqa-clad woman died in a horrific road accident in the old city of Hyderabad. 

A 35-year-old woman, Parveen Begum, who is said to be a resident of Habib Colony,Shaheen Nagar, was on her way to her son’s school in Balapur on Monday morning, when a Tata S vehicle hit her on the way.

The accident was so horrific that the vehicle hit her with such a force that she was thrown into the air and landed a few metres away and died on the spot.

The woman  was going by the side when she was hit by the vehicle. The scene of the accident was caught on CCTV, which is going viral on social media.

