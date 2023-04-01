Hyderabad

Case registered against Raja Singh

A case has been registered against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for his inflammatory speech during the Ram Nomi Shobhayatra. He tried to promote animosity between different classes by giving a provocative speech during the Shobhayatra on Thursday.


Raja Singh delivered the speech in Siddi Amber Bazar. He targeted the police after he was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police under the PD Act.


A case was registered against him under Sections 153A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Raja Singh represents Gusha Mahal constituency in the Telangana

