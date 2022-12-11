CBI begins examining KCR’s daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday began examining Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case at her residence in Hyderabad.

A team of CBI officials arrived at the Banjara Hills residence of the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Baharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at 11 a.m.

The officials, including women, arrived in two vehicles amid tight security and went in to record her statement.

The surroundings of Kavitha’s house were deserted before the arrival of the CBI officials as she had requested her supporters and BRS leaders and workers not to gather.

Barricades were erected to prevent any gathering. BRS sources said this was done as a gathering might be seen as an attempt to create hurdles in the CBI investigation.

However, ahead of the questioning, the BRS leader’s supporters installed hoardings near her residence. “Daughter of fighter will never fear. We are with Kavithakka,” reads one of the hoardings.

The CBI had served a notice to Kavitha under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarification.

The CBI, in its notice, had mentioned that the case was registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA, Central Government against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” reads the CBI notice.

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

According to the report, the group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Kavitha had initially agreed to CBI’s request to meet them on December 6. However, she later wrote a letter to the agency seeking copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the FIR. In reply, the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint is available on the website.

Kavitha, in her response on December 5, conveyed to the central agency that she had carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint but found that her name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

She had conveyed to the central agency that she is not in a position to meet them on December 6 and proposed alternate dates.

The CBI informed Kavitha on December 6 that a team will visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 for her examination and recording of her statement in connection with the investigation in the case.

The central agency has asked her to confirm availability on the said date and time. Kavitha sent a reply the same day confirming her availability on the day.