Chief Minister KCR holding yagam for his selfish gains: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was holding a Raja Shyamala yagam for his selfish gains.

He demanded that the Chief Minister make a vow that his daughter K. Kavitha was not involved in the sensational liquor scam by keeping the yagam as witness. He also demanded that the CM tell the reasons behind the dilution of the Central government schemes in Telangana.

The BJP leader asked the CM as to why he did not condemn the news reports about involvement of his daughter in the liquor scam. He also alleged that the CM was trying to benefit in the next Assembly elections by inciting the separate Telangana State sentiment.

Addressing the residents of Chelgal ullage from Jagitial district, he enquired with the villagers about the problems being faced by beedi workers. He assured the women that they would solve their problems after coming into power.